Quiet start with the livestock. Tone of the beef is just okay…macro’s have Brad concerned just a bit. Cash cattle. Average weights are disturbing. Year on year comparisons come in higher. Is the market tired for the cattle? Hogs continue to torment. New virus in China-how is that going to affect the markets & heading into the Chinese New Year Celebration. Beans took it in the shorts-is it weather in South America, corn did better but problems talked about it in a variety including wheat.