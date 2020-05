President Trump spoke to the farmers today. How are his comments going to have an effect on the markets today & in the days to come? Is the world starting to turn against China & will it help to straighten things out? Politics involved muddies the waters. Is there some stabilization happening in the ethanol market? The President also suggested not taking beef from other countries. A quiet day in the cattle market. Boxed beef dropped again on the day. Hogs saw a downtrend for a Tuesday.