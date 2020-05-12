The Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Kent Beadle with CHS Hedging/Russel Consulting Group

Reaction to the WASDE report. Big stocks to use ratio for corn. How will these numbers play out into the rest of the trading week? Significant acres remain unharvested in North Dakota last month, USDA will re-contact producers there in May to gather production data on those acres. We will find those numbers out in June. Ethanol production numbers from today’s report. Only one big number in soybeans & that was the drop in exports. Limit up trade came back to the cattle market for a Tuesday. How much outside influence is factored into the cattle market? Still some positive from the hogs in part from cattle but also cutouts from the hogs.