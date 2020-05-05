The Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Kyle Bumsted of Allendale

Planting progress. USDA report next week on the 12th. Delivery against the May futures starting to roll in. Will we see some changes to exports, ethanol and what could be on the balance sheet for old crop? Will there be a corn vs. bean war? War with China again? Livestock…rolling positions. Cash prices & box beef movement. So how does Wendy’s/McDonald’s COSTCO/HyVee limiting meat purchases. How is this long/short term going to affect the markets? How do you market your cattle? Weight concerns going into summer?