USMCA. Higher grain numbers…did the Chinese numbers get faded out? WASDE report. Chinese production numbers corn & wheat were higher. Final USDA Crop Progress report for 2019. Dollar traded lower. Livestock…USDA cut in exports for beef & pork. Chinese hog heard is starting to rebuild. Cattle markets & weights.
The Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics
