BY Clay Patton | November 10, 2020
The Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson Cornbelt Marketing
Sam Hudson discusses how the rally continues in the grain complex with the WASDE report out on Tuesday. Hudson also highlights how USDA increased demand through imports and if China can continue it’s strong pace of buying US commodities.

 

