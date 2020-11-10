The Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson Cornbelt Marketing

Sam Hudson discusses how the rally continues in the grain complex with the WASDE report out on Tuesday. Hudson also highlights how USDA increased demand through imports and if China can continue it’s strong pace of buying US commodities.
