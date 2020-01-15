Phase One is signed. What is the market direction for the next few months pushing through winter. Beyond the trade deal USMCA would be the next big push. Brazil real vs. U.S. dollar. We will have better demand going into 2020, but don’t expect it first quarter. Feeder cattle charts. Could we see stabilization in the hog market? Current livestock demand.
The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Aaron Bertels of Crossroads Marketing
Corn harvest fall of 2016 in western Illinois. (Courtesy of Bob Barnett)
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments