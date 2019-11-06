class="post-template-default single single-post postid-419101 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of FC Stone

BY Susan Littlefield | November 6, 2019
Image courtesy of UNL Cropwatch

Weather trying to help the last of the harvest…colder temperatures moving in will solidify fields.  Lower corn & soybeans.  Is the China Phase one being pushed off till December?  Odds are stronger it will be completed in 2019.  Friday WASDE report.  Brazil to get good rains. Propane shortages?  ASF-China has reopened the door to Canadian hogs & purchases from Europe-needing meat.

