Weather trying to help the last of the harvest…colder temperatures moving in will solidify fields. Lower corn & soybeans. Is the China Phase one being pushed off till December? Odds are stronger it will be completed in 2019. Friday WASDE report. Brazil to get good rains. Propane shortages? ASF-China has reopened the door to Canadian hogs & purchases from Europe-needing meat.
The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of FC Stone
Image courtesy of UNL Cropwatch
