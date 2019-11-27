class="post-template-default single single-post postid-423484 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of FC Stone

BY Susan Littlefield | November 27, 2019
Darcy Maulsby/iStock/Thinkstock

Lower close headed into the holiday.  Winter weather slows harvest once again & what are the implications.  South American weather & crop update.  Driest soybean in the past 4 decades but the crops look great.  Trade talks, USMCA-8 days left on the schedule.  If there is a will there is a way.  China talks.  Strong cash basis for corn & beans-some post-harvest feels. 124 million bushels of corn in NE…a lot more left as you head north.    Exports tighten in Brazil.   USDA put out a notice for export sales reporting of livestock.  ASF.

