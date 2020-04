Lower grains, how did the weekly ethanol report factor in? Port disruption talk isn’t not the loading of the ships, unloading the barges that come down the river does take time. No major effects right now. Wheat has dealt with very cold mornings, is there some damage being seen? Will Kansas be the hardest hit? How is COVID effecting the movement of pork & beef. So much talk of food shortages, but the cold storage numbers say something different. Is African Swine Fever still an issue?