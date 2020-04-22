Lessons learned from the crude oil market this week. Changed the paradigms & you can’t count on the old rules. COVID-19…don’t know the scope of the demand destruction. Ethanol demand. Positive note is weather issues in the Black Sea, South America & China. China & Phase One…could mean a better second ½ of the year. Increase in ASF.
The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of FC Stone
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments