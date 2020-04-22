class="post-template-default single single-post postid-456818 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of FC Stone

BY Susan Littlefield | April 22, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of FC Stone

Lessons learned from the crude oil market this week.  Changed the paradigms & you can’t count on the old rules.  COVID-19…don’t know the scope of the demand destruction.  Ethanol demand.  Positive note is weather issues in the Black Sea, South America & China.  China & Phase One…could mean a better second ½ of the year.  Increase in ASF.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments