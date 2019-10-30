Higher corn, lower beans & wheat. Harvest delays, South America crop progress, the latest on China-as conference has been suspended. What is in the deal & what isn’t. Market is taking it in stride call us when its done. Private estimates on crop progress will come out on Friday. In holding a pattern. Fed statement-how does that effect the trade. ASF. Rally in the cattle market.
The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of FC Stone
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments