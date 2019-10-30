class="post-template-default single single-post postid-417421 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

BY Susan Littlefield | October 30, 2019
The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of FC Stone

Higher corn, lower beans & wheat.  Harvest delays, South America crop progress, the latest on China-as conference has been suspended.  What is in the deal & what isn’t.  Market is taking it in stride call us when its done.  Private estimates on crop progress will come out on Friday.  In holding a pattern. Fed statement-how does that effect the trade.  ASF.  Rally in the cattle market.

