China…they are scrapping their ethanol program & what does that mean? GCI China talks of lifting duties on DDG’s. Ethanol mandate by 2020, was never bought into. Due to weather, the USDA report delayed until Friday along with the WASDE report. Political talk making national news, is the current issues with Iran having any effect on the markets? ASF hits again in Bulgaria. Consolidation in the cattle as they wait for the cash to fully develop.