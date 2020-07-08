- Weather is the primary factor and a bigger factor then reports on Friday
- Some much-needed rain will hit fields…then watch out here comes the heat
- June first to present the U.S. corn belt there were two years that were hotter ’88 & 2012.
- Ethanol production continues to increase
- Money and coronavirus…deaths per week are at a low
- How will COVID continue to effect meat demand
The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of StoneX
RRN Harding photo
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information