- China & a somber note with the Consultant in Houston
- China did and another make purchases of soybeans
- Cash trade Chinese buyers looking at corn & wheat
- Growing amount of evidence their temp reserve is almost empty
- Gasoline consumption took another drop
- Restaurants continue to shut down after reopening
The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of StoneX
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information