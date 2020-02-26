class="post-template-default single single-post postid-443304 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brad Kooima of Kooima, Kooima & Varilek

BY Susan Littlefield | February 26, 2020
Home News Livestock
The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brad Kooima of Kooima, Kooima & Varilek

Thoughts on the cattle market.  Geo Political & Cornavirus keeping a hold of the markets.  How the politics and global work together. Feeder cattle stabilize-could we have seen a stronger rally.   Liking the hogs.  Grains stabilize rally could be coming.  Argentina raised their export taxes on soybeans. Combine of corn still going on.  Stock market.  There is an end to the chunk of news…but not soon enough

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments