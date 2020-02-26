Thoughts on the cattle market. Geo Political & Cornavirus keeping a hold of the markets. How the politics and global work together. Feeder cattle stabilize-could we have seen a stronger rally. Liking the hogs. Grains stabilize rally could be coming. Argentina raised their export taxes on soybeans. Combine of corn still going on. Stock market. There is an end to the chunk of news…but not soon enough
The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brad Kooima of Kooima, Kooima & Varilek
