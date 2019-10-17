class="post-template-default single single-post postid-414713 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Darin Fessler of Lakefront Futures

BY Susan Littlefield | October 17, 2019
Overnight markets set the stage for a Thursday day trade. The talk of certifying acres once again in North Dakota & Minnesota. Choppy trade continues with harvest delays & snow in the Dakota’s & Minnesota & wet weather elsewhere. Livestock continue on an uptrend & a knee jerk reaction to the explosion in Dodge City KS.

