Top Agriculture Stories of 2019 — Friday Five (Jan. 3, 2020)

BY Alex Voichoskie | January 3, 2020
From Impossible Burgers to the Battle of the Brews, and from extensive flooding to international trade deals, it’s been a year full of challenges and opportunities for those in agriculture.

Farm broadcasters Bryce Doeschot and Alex Voichoskie review some of the top agriculture stories from the year.

STORIES:

5) June 2019 – The Impossible Burger

4) May 2019 – Beer Corn-troversy

3) May 2019 – Ongoing Trade Talks with China

2) March 2019 – Nebraska Strong

1) Friday Five Travels to 15 Locations in 2019

