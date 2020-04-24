Trading Bits & Bytes looks at ethanol demand

Jeff Peterson with Heartland Farm Partners takes a look at how much corn demand could be lost because of reduced ethanol, if there is a chance that the ethanol stocks are close to a peak & how do our grain producers market new crop grains this year.
