Trump Administration invests millions for high-speed broadband in rural Nebraska and Wyoming

The Trump Administration announced on Oct. 30 that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) would invest $5.6 million to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas in Utah and Wyoming and $3.1 million in Nebraska. This investment is part of the $550 million Congress allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program.

“Access to a high-speed internet connection is a cornerstone of prosperity, and unfortunately, many of America’s rural communities lack access to this critical infrastructure,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to leveraging all available resources and being a strong partner to rural communities in deploying high-speed broadband e-Connectivity to the people, businesses and community facilities that don’t have access yet. Connecting America’s rural communities to this essential infrastructure is one of USDA’s top priorities because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

All West Communications Inc. will use a $5.6 million ReConnect grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network. This network will connect 188 people, nine businesses, and five farms to high-speed broadband internet in Summit County in Utah, Bear Lake County in Idaho, and Sweetwater and Lincoln counties in Wyoming.

Rock County Telephone Company will use a $3.1 million ReConnect grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network that will connect 261 people, 70 farms, and seven businesses to high-speed broadband internet in Rock, Keya Paha, and Brown counties in Nebraska.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has prioritized connecting America’s rural communities to this essential infrastructure,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach. “When rural America thrives, all of America thrives, and expanding access to this critical infrastructure will help ensure rural America prospers for years to come.”