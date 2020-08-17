Trump signs Iowa wind storm disaster declaration, may visit

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has signed an emergency declaration for Iowa to supply federal money to help the state recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago.

Trump says Monday that he approved the request from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that was sent Sunday. Trump also suggested he may may visit the state. Reynolds’ disaster request says the state sustained $3.99 billion in damage.

A derecho with hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 100 mph destroyed or extensively damaged 8,200 homes and 13 million acres of crops, about a third of the state’s cropland. As of Monday morning, utility companies reported about 64,000 people remained without power.

Iowa still cleaning up following wind storm | Interview with Farm Broadcaster Dustin Hoffmann