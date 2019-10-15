Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners

What are the current factors that the market is watching currently?
Corn and soybean yields & Harvest weather. South American Weather, Chinese Trade Talks. What impact will the snow and freezing temps have on the corn and soybean yields? Do you think the extent of the damage from the freezing temps and snow are fully factored into the markets? How does the harvest weather look to you and what impact do you think that will have on harvest basis levels?
