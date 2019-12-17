U.S. ACOE: Missouri River Flood Event Over

The Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District Monday declared the Missouri River flood event over. The district’s emergency operations center returned to normal operations for the first time since March 13, 2019 – 279 days.

However, emergency work continues to repair a levee in Northwest Missouri damaged by flooding this year. As of last Wednesday, all Missouri River stages within the Kansas City District area of operations were below flood stage for the first time since March 13 of this year. Forecasts call for the water levels to continue to decrease.

Flooding began during the March so-called bomb-cyclone winter storm, and continued all year in the lower reaches of the Missouri River, downstream of the Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota.

The Corps is continuing to draw down excess water, as releases from the dam will be reduced to 25,000 cubic feet per second in January and remain near that rate for the remainder of the winter. Normal winter releases range between 12,000 and 17,000.