U.S. court blocks California cancer label requirement on Roundup

A U.S. federal appeals court on Monday said California cannot require a cancer warning label on Bayer’s glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup.

U.S. District Judge William Shubb said the state’s cancer warning is misleading, adding that the “great weight of evidence” indicates it isn’t a known carcinogen.

Roundup is the world’s most widely-used weed killer. California wanted the warning label because the weed killer contains glyphosate, which an international agency said was a probable cause of cancer.

But Shubb said the Environmental Protection Agency and others have found no connection to cancer.

Bayer acquired Roundup with its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto in 2018.