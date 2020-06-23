class="post-template-default single single-post postid-468932 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

U.S. court blocks California cancer label requirement on Roundup

BY RRN Staff | June 23, 2020
MGN Photo

A U.S. federal appeals court on Monday said California cannot require a cancer warning label on Bayer’s glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup.

U.S. District Judge William Shubb said the state’s cancer warning is misleading, adding that the “great weight of evidence” indicates it isn’t a known carcinogen.

Roundup is the world’s most widely-used weed killer. California wanted the warning label because the weed killer contains glyphosate, which an international agency said was a probable cause of cancer.

But Shubb said the Environmental Protection Agency and others have found no connection to cancer.

Bayer acquired Roundup with its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto in 2018.

