U.S. Plant Based Food Retail Market Worth $5 Billion

The Plant Based Foods Association says retail sales of plant-based foods have grown 11.4 percent in the past year, bringing the total plant-based market value to $5 billion. The total U.S. retail food market has grown just 2.2 percent in dollar sales during this same period.

The association, along with the Good Food Institute, says the leading drivers of plant-based sales continue to be plant-based milks, meat, dairy alternatives in general, and plant-based meals. The total plant-based meat category alone is worth more than $939 million, with sales up 18 percent in the past year. Refrigerated plant-based meat is driving growth, up 63 percent. Emerging plant-based dairy categories are growing even faster as more households are introduced to new plant-based dairy items.

In the past year, plant-based yogurt has grown 31 percent, while plant-based cheese has grown 18 percent. Plant-based creamers alone account for almost $300 million, growing 34 percent with its share of total creamers growing from four percent a year ago to five percent in 2019.