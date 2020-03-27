U.S. Seed Companies Taking Steps to Meet Farmer Needs

American Seed Trade Association President Andy LaVigne says the U.S. seed industry is committed to meeting farmer and consumer demand for food. The association says its top commitment is ultimately ensuring that America’s families have ongoing access to a healthy, safe, and affordable food supply as America continues to deal with the impacts of COVID-19.

“The seed industry plays a foundational role in the production of the food, feed, forage, clothing, fuel, and other agricultural products to help sustain a sound and balanced economy,” LaVigne says. “As we head into spring planting season right in the middle of the global pandemic, America’s seed companies are working hard to make sure farmers, ranchers, and homeowners, will have access to the quality seed they need to ensure a successful year.”

He also says U.S. seed companies have put into place the necessary practices to comply with COVID-19 recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as they continue to deliver seed during this challenging time. “We appreciate the tireless efforts of American producers who are on the frontlines every day,” LaVigne adds. “We’re also grateful for the strong support and communication from Secretary Perdue and his team to ensure America’s families have ready access to nutritious food, both now and into the future.”