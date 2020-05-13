UNL Grad Launches Effort to Support Rural Mental Health

A 2020 University of Nebraska – Lincoln graduate recently launched a campaign to support mental health in rural communities.

Anna Kobza, originally from David City, Nebraska, said she designed You Matter t-shirts to raise awareness about suicide and mental health in agriculture.

“Now is no better time to launch this so that we can show support to our producers and let them know that we see them, we hear them, and we acknowledge them.”

Kobza will donate 50% of the profits to Agrisafe, an organization started by nurses that aims to improve the health and safety of farmers and ranchers.

Listen to Anna Kobza’s conversation with the Rural Radio Network.

She also has an agriculture advocacy platform, Ag Acknowledged, where she shares stories about the production agriculture industry on social media.

T-shirts can be ordered at ag-acknowledged.myshopify.com. Follow Kobza @ag.acknowledged.