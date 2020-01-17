UNL TAPS Gears Up For 2020

University of Nebraska’s TAPS, testing ag performance solutions, is gearing up for the 2020 growing season. Matt Stockton, UNL Extenstion Ag Economist, says “TAPS simply put is a friendly growing competition to see real world results for University research and ag producer knowledge.”

The 2020 TAPS program will offer contestants the ability to manage a sprinkler irrigated corn, sub surface drip irrigated corn or sprinkler irrigated grain sorghum plot. Contestants also have to market their plot as if it were a 1,000 or 3,000 acre farm. At the end of the year the individual or team that has the most profitable and efficient farm will win not only bragging rights, but a small cash purse.

Matt Stockton below describes the opportunity TAPS holds for producers of any age and some of the valuable data the program has provided for UNL Extension research.

If your interested in joining TAPS for the 2020 growing season visit https://taps.unl.edu/