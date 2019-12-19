UNL TAPS Has Continued Success In It’s Third Year *AUDIO*

UNL TAPS, testing ag performance solutions, was started in 2017 as a way to merge extension research and education with ag producer knowledge and learning. UNL Extension Educator Chuck Burr explains the program as a friendly farm management competition between extension staff and farmer teams.

The UNL Extension staff at North Platte care for three different test plots of sprinkler irrigated sorghum, sub surface drip irrigated corn and sprinkler irrigated corn. All competitors make seed, fertilizer, water and marketing choices for their plot. The competition awards the teams that are the most efficient and the most profitable.

Listen to comments from the 2019 winning sprinkler irrigated corn team from Perkins County. Team members included Bruce Young, Jim Kemling, Ron Hagan, Shawn Turner, Troy Kemling, Rick Salsman, Curt Richmond, Bill Richmond, Brent Gloy, & Ted Tietjen.