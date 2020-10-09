UNL TAPS program prepares for harvest, awards banquet | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 20

As harvest continues across Nebraska, Clay Patton gets an update with the Testing Ag Performance Solutions (TAPS) program at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

UNL Extension Educator Chuck Burr said most of the plots are at full maturity. They are nearly complete with soybean harvest and are moving to dryland corn.

However, he said they are still a few weeks out from harvesting the TAPS competition plots.

