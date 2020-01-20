Upcoming Agriculture Events, Programs (For Jan. 20-24, 2020)

Are you looking for a program to attend this month? Take a look at a few upcoming events near you!

Record-keeping classes will teach farmers and ranchers to keep accurate records for their operations. When? Jan. 23 (1 pm – 5 pm) and Jan. 24 (8 am – 12 pm)

York County Fairgrounds How do I register? Click here to register as soon as possible.

Two webinars featuring topic experts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kansas State University. When? January 21 and January 28

Online or 11 extension locations How do I register? Click here to register as soon as possible

NeCGA Prime Program

Three 2-day sessions plus attendance at the annual NeCGA Meeting for younger or newer producers. When? Expect a time commitment of 6 to 8 days away from the farm over a 12-month period

Various locations How do I apply? Click here to apply by Jan. 24, 2020

Nebraska Extension Weed Science School

Update your weed science knowledge and skills. CCA Credits are available. When? January 29

Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (Near Mead, NE) How do I register? Click here and please register in advance.

A one-year reign as the official goodwill ambassador for the state’s dairy industry. Who? Ladies 17 to 24 years old, at least a high school junior this year, unmarried and have parents or guardians who are actively engaged in the production of milk for sale to a licensed plant

What? For initial training: manure sampling, record keeping, and manure value for crop production. For recertification: updates on regulations and a real-life scenario to determine the best location for land application.

January 28 – February 7 Where? 9 locations across Nebraska

What? Educate and uplift women involved in Nebraska’s agricultural industry.

February 22-23 Where? Kearney, NE

What? The 135th Annual Meeting and Convention of the Nebraska State Dairy Association.

February 25 Where? Columbus, NE

What? A scholarship program intended for future agricultural leaders in Nebraska. NeCGA will award up to 5 $2,000 scholarships.

Three scholarships are strictly for students pursuing an agriculture degree. Two scholarships are open to non-agricultural students. How do I apply? Click here and apply by Feb. 28, 2020