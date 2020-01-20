Upcoming Agriculture Events, Programs (For Jan. 20-24, 2020)

Are you looking for a program to attend this month? Take a look at a few upcoming events near you!
Good Farmer to Great Manager
- What? Record-keeping classes will teach farmers and ranchers to keep accurate records for their operations.
- When? Jan. 23 (1 pm – 5 pm) and Jan. 24 (8 am – 12 pm)
- Where? York County Fairgrounds
- How do I register? Click here to register as soon as possible.
UNL Beef Roundup Webinar
- What? Two webinars featuring topic experts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kansas State University.
- When? January 21 and January 28
- Where? Online or 11 extension locations
- How do I register? Click here to register as soon as possible
NeCGA Prime Program
- What? Three 2-day sessions plus attendance at the annual NeCGA Meeting for younger or newer producers.
- When? Expect a time commitment of 6 to 8 days away from the farm over a 12-month period
- Where? Various locations
- How do I apply? Click here to apply by Jan. 24, 2020
Nebraska Extension Weed Science School
- What? Update your weed science knowledge and skills. CCA Credits are available.
- When? January 29
- Where? Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (Near Mead, NE)
- How do I register? Click here and please register in advance.
Nebraska Dairy Princess
- What? A one-year reign as the official goodwill ambassador for the state’s dairy industry.
- Who? Ladies 17 to 24 years old, at least a high school junior this year, unmarried and have parents or guardians who are actively engaged in the production of milk for sale to a licensed plant
- How do I apply? Click here to apply by Feb. 5, 2020
Nebraska Extension Land Application Training
- What? For initial training: manure sampling, record keeping, and manure value for crop production. For recertification: updates on regulations and a real-life scenario to determine the best location for land application.
- When? January 28 – February 7
- Where? 9 locations across Nebraska
- How do I register? Click here to register 8 days before the workshop
Women in Agriculture Conference
- What? Educate and uplift women involved in Nebraska’s agricultural industry.
- When? February 22-23
- Where? Kearney, NE
- How do I register? Click here and get early bird registration by Feb. 13, 2020
2020 Nebraska Dairy Convention
- What? The 135th Annual Meeting and Convention of the Nebraska State Dairy Association.
- When? February 25
- Where? Columbus, NE
- How do I register? Click here to register
NeCGA FLAGship Program
- What? A scholarship program intended for future agricultural leaders in Nebraska. NeCGA will award up to 5 $2,000 scholarships.
- Who? Three scholarships are strictly for students pursuing an agriculture degree. Two scholarships are open to non-agricultural students.
- How do I apply? Click here and apply by Feb. 28, 2020
NDA Poster Contest
- What? NDA is asking students to show just how colorful the state’s ag industry is by submitting their artwork.
- Who? All Nebraska students in grades 1-6
- How? Submit your artwork that showcases the theme “Nebraska Agriculture Brings People Together” by March 2, 2020.