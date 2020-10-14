class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491242 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

NDA weed identification book now available for purchase

BY RRN Staff | October 14, 2020
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has updated their “Weeds of the Great Plains” book, which features an additional 40 species of weeds that were not included in previous books.

According to the NDA, the updated book contains full-page color photographs and detailed descriptions of about 300 individual species of weeds found throughout the Great Plains.

The book is available now for purchase from NDA here. The cost is $32.50 per copy (pickup in Lincoln) or $35 per copy if mailed.

The weed identification book features:

  • Full-page color photos, descriptions and line drawings of nearly 300 species of weeds;
  • Identification methods to distinguish 125 additional similar species;
  • 450 close up color photographs of weed flowers, seedlings and key identification characteristics;
  • Habitats in which each weed species is commonly found;
  • List of states and provinces in which each weed species grows;
  • Potential livestock poisoning;
  • Historical uses of each plant;
  • Comprehensive glossary; and
  • Index of common names and another with scientific names.

 

