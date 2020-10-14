NDA weed identification book now available for purchase

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has updated their “Weeds of the Great Plains” book, which features an additional 40 species of weeds that were not included in previous books.

According to the NDA, the updated book contains full-page color photographs and detailed descriptions of about 300 individual species of weeds found throughout the Great Plains.

The book is available now for purchase from NDA here. The cost is $32.50 per copy (pickup in Lincoln) or $35 per copy if mailed.

The weed identification book features: