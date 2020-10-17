Updated state and county economic contribution of agriculture data now available through KDA

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has recently updated its interactive map of Kansas, showing the economic contribution of agriculture across the state. Located on the KDA website, this interactive resource can be used to find the agricultural economic facts for each of the 105 counties in Kansas, as well as a report for the entire state.

“Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses continue to innovate and find ways to meet domestic and global market needs. Our economic impact reports firmly support the fact that all aspects of the agriculture supply chain are essential and relevant to the health and vitality of communities across our state,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “The past few years have been challenging for the Kansas agriculture industry, but the economic contribution to our state continues to increase. KDA is committed to providing an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy.”

KDA annually updates the state and county economic statistics that feature 71 sectors of agriculture and agriculture related industries impact to the state’s economy. In addition to the direct output, the reports include the indirect and induced effects of agriculture and ag-related sectors, which demonstrate the total impact that agriculture has in Kansas communities. This economic contribution of agriculture totals over $70 billion and supports more than 250,000 jobs statewide.

The economic reports include lists of the top ten sectors by output and by employment. Once again the top sector in both categories is beef cattle ranching and farming, which includes feedlots and dual-purpose ranching and farming. Other notable sectors in these top ten lists include grain farming, dog and cat food manufacturing, and landscape and horticultural services.

KDA not only captures domestic impact but also monitors commodity movement into export markets. In 2019, Kansas agricultural exports totaled $3.83 billion. While total 2019 agricultural exports were down slightly from the previous year, this export total remains well above the five-year average of $3.62 billion.

In 2019, agriculture commodities from communities in Kansas were exported to 96 countries around the world, and the top ten agricultural export markets for Kansas were Mexico, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Nigeria, Spain and the Netherlands. The top five trade partners make up nearly 75 percent of Kansas’ agricultural trade. Mexico continues to be Kansas’ top export destination for all agricultural commodities.

Updated county and state economic impact data as well as export data is available on the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/ksag. For updated information, click on a county and find the “2020 Full Report for County” after the county sector list. KDA utilizes data compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service and by Euromonitor International. The economic contribution data is sourced from the most recent IMPLAN data available (2018) and adjusted for 2020.