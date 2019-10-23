class="post-template-default single single-post postid-415850 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

USCA Files Petition on Labeling

BY USCA | October 23, 2019
USCA Executive Director Kelly Fogarty, Intertribal Agriculture Council former executive director and longtime USCA supporter Ross Racine, and USCA Senior Policy Advisor Jess Peterson at the 2018 Cattle Producer's Forum.

(WASHINGTON) – Today, the United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) filed a petition for rulemaking with the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) to address “Product of the U.S.A.” and “Made in the U.S.A.” claims on U.S. beef.

Since the repeal of country-of-origin labeling (COOL) in 2015, there are no clear definitions for what constitutes a U.S. beef product. Cattle or beef that is imported into our borders and undergoes further processing or handling at a USDA-inspected facility can be labeled as a “Product of the United States”, even if the handling of the product was minimal.

The petition concludes, “To eliminate the likelihood of confusion and to better inform consumers, USCA contends that voluntary labels indicating ‘Made in USA,’ ‘Product of USA’ or similar content should be limited to beef from cattle born, raised, and harvested in the United States.”

