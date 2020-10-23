USDA announces appointments to the United Soybean Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of 19 members and one alternate to serve three-year terms on the United Soybean Board. The terms begin December 2020 and end December 2023.

Newly appointed members are:

Alabama – Sam Butler, New Hope

Arkansas – AJ Hood, Star City

Illinois – Gary Berg, Saint Elmo

Indiana – Tom Griffiths, Kendallville

Iowa – Thomas E. Oswald, Cleghorn, and Timothy Bardole, Rippey

Kansas – Dennis Gruenbacher, Andale

Kentucky – Ryan Dale Bivens, Hodgenville

Maryland – Belinda Burrier, Union Bridge

Michigan – Laurie Isley, Palmyra

Minnesota – Lawrence E. Sukalski, Fairmont

Mississippi – Philip Good, Macon

Missouri – Lewis Rone, Pontageville

Nebraska – Greg Greving, Chapman

Ohio – David A. Dotterer, Rittman

South Carolina – Fitzhugh Bethea, Dillon

South Dakota – Todd J. Hanten, Goodwin

Tennessee – David E. Nichols, Ridgely

Texas – Andrew W. Scott, Jr., Weslaco

Newly appointed alternate is:

Texas – Harold Roberts, Honey Grove

The board is authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research and Information Act and is composed of 78 members representing 29 states and Eastern and Western regions. Members must be soybean producers nominated by a qualified state soybean board.

More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) United Soybean Board webpage and on the board’s website, Unitedsoybean.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 21 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.