USDA announces appointments to the United Soybean Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of 19 members and one alternate to serve three-year terms on the United Soybean Board. The terms begin December 2020 and end December 2023.
Newly appointed members are:
- Alabama – Sam Butler, New Hope
- Arkansas – AJ Hood, Star City
- Illinois – Gary Berg, Saint Elmo
- Indiana – Tom Griffiths, Kendallville
- Iowa – Thomas E. Oswald, Cleghorn, and Timothy Bardole, Rippey
- Kansas – Dennis Gruenbacher, Andale
- Kentucky – Ryan Dale Bivens, Hodgenville
- Maryland – Belinda Burrier, Union Bridge
- Michigan – Laurie Isley, Palmyra
- Minnesota – Lawrence E. Sukalski, Fairmont
- Mississippi – Philip Good, Macon
- Missouri – Lewis Rone, Pontageville
- Nebraska – Greg Greving, Chapman
- Ohio – David A. Dotterer, Rittman
- South Carolina – Fitzhugh Bethea, Dillon
- South Dakota – Todd J. Hanten, Goodwin
- Tennessee – David E. Nichols, Ridgely
- Texas – Andrew W. Scott, Jr., Weslaco
Newly appointed alternate is:
- Texas – Harold Roberts, Honey Grove
The board is authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research and Information Act and is composed of 78 members representing 29 states and Eastern and Western regions. Members must be soybean producers nominated by a qualified state soybean board.
More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) United Soybean Board webpage and on the board’s website, Unitedsoybean.org.
Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 21 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.