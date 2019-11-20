USDA Begins 2019 Organic Survey

he Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will mail letters with survey codes this December to more than 22,000 organic producers.

Specifically, the surveys target producers involved in certified or transitioning to certified organic farming for the 2019 Organic Survey. Each producer who self-reported organic farming in the 2017 Census of Agriculture will receive a unique survey code to respond conveniently online and to be represented in this once-every-five-year data.

The 2019 Organic Survey results will expand on the 2017 Census of Agriculture data by looking at several aspects of organic agriculture during the 2019 calendar year, including production, marketing practices, income, expenses and more. Producers who receive the 2019 Organic Survey are required to respond by federal law, as this survey is part of the Census of Agriculture Program. The same federal law that requires response also requires NASS to keep all individual information confidential. T

he deadline for response is January 10, 2020. Results will be available in October 2020. For more information about the Organic Survey, visit www.nass.usda.gov.