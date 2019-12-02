USDA Extends Crop Progress Due To Late Harvest

USDA’s NASS Crop Progress report would have typically ended last week however given the slow pace of harvest USDA did a special harvest crop progress and will do another next week for December 9th.

The latest report showed U.S. farmers made little headway on the 2019 row-crop harvest last week. Two major winter storm systems hit wide swaths of the country last week delaying not only holiday travel, but combines as well.

Nationwide, the corn harvest inched ahead only 5 percentage points last week to reach 89% complete as of Sunday, Dec. 1, 9 percentage points behind the five-year average of 98%. Nebraska inched within 3% of their five year average at 96% and Kansas met it’s five year average at 99%.

Northern states like North Dakota continue to be historically behind at only 36% harvested. Michigan moved from 56% to 66%, Wisconsin rose from 57% to 66% and South Dakota went from 68% to 80% harvested. Iowa is 92% harvested, and Illinois is 93% harvested.

Soybean harvest also slowed to a near standstill last week, moving ahead only 2 percentage points to reach 96% as of Sunday and remaining 3 percentage points behind the five-year average of 99%. Nebraska soybean harvest is believed to be 100% complete. Kansas sits just 1% behind their five year average at 97% complete.

Cotton harvest was estimated at 83% completed, just slightly ahead of the average pace of 81%.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….