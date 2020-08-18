USDA makes changes to crop condition following wind storm in Iowa | Ag News Update | Aug. 18, 2020

As many at 14 million acres of crops were impacted last week due to hurricane strength winds in Iowa.

The National Agriculture Statistics Service appears to have taken that into account in their latest crop condition ratings in the crop progress report.

Clay Patton joins Bryce Doeschot on the latest agriculture news update to discuss the report, released on Monday afternoon.

PLUS, a Nebraska Extension webinar planned for Thursday at noon will focus on how farmers and ranchers can put legal plans in place for business and health care decisions in the event that they fall ill.

