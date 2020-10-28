USDA reports top ten pumpkin producing states

Pumpkins are one of the most famous symbols of fall, and the Department of Agriculture is highlighting the top ten pumpkin producing states.

Just in time before Halloween, in a report by the Economic Research Service, USDA notes production is widely dispersed throughout the United States, with all States producing some pumpkins.

However, about 62 percent of pumpkin acres were cultivated in only ten States. By acreage and by weight, Illinois is consistently the Nation’s largest pumpkin producer.

Unlike all other States, most Illinois pumpkins are used for pie filling and other processed foods. The lower price associated with pumpkins destined for further processing explains why Illinois was second in the value of pumpkin production at $17.1 million in 2019.

Pumpkins from the other states surveyed annually by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service were primarily intended for decorative or carving use. California leads the nation in terms of the value of production, at $22.8 million.