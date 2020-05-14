USDA to host webinar on direct payments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service and Farm Service Agency will host a webinar on today at 12:00 pm (CST) for farmers, ranchers and other producers interested in applying for direct payments through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

The webinar is an opportunity for producers to learn about the general application process and required documentation prior to the official beginning of signup

USDA will provide $16 billion in direct support based on losses for agricultural producers where prices and market supply chains have been impacted.

Producers interested in participating may register in advance for the webinar by clicking here.

A recording of the webinar, the answers to its questions, and other CFAP information can be found at farmers.gov/CFAP.