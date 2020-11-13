class="post-template-default single single-post postid-497055 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

USMEF Strategic Planning Conference goes virtual

BY Susan Littlefield | November 13, 2020
Adapting to the times, the U.S. Meat Export Federation kicked off its virtual Strategic Planning Conference Wednesday. In what has been a challenging time, U.S. meat exports are enjoying a strong year with market opportunities in the future.

Jessica Spreitzer, Trade Analyst with USMEF looks at global food service…

 

Dan Halstrom, President & CEO of USMEF talks on the effects of COVID-19…

 

Dan Halstrom, President & CEO of USMEF talks about struggles with countries that have banned U.S. products…

David Bruntz, Chair Nebraska Corn Board & USMEF Board Member looks at raw product export opportunities…

Anja Manuel, Co-Founder & Partner Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC was the keynote speaker in the opening general session.  She talked about how Asia will recover quicker from COVID-19…

Anja Manuel, Co-Founder & Partner Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC was the keynote speaker in the opening general session. She & USMEF CEO Dan Halstrom talked on the incoming Biden Administration…

The virtual Strategic Planning Conference will conclude Friday afternoon. Learn more online by visiting USMEF.org 

