UW livestock judging team season performance among best-ever

A top-10 finish at all seven livestock judging contests this fall continues to be the success story for the University of Wyoming livestock judging team.

The team was the most successful over the past 30 years of which there are records, said Caleb Boardman, who coached the team with graduate assistant Laurel Rigby, both in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

They started the fall season by placing third overall at the National Barrow Show in Austin, Minn., where Shanan Davey, Olathe, Colo., placed eighth overall.

The team finished sixth overall at Aksarben in Grand Island, Neb. Logan Despain, Laramie, won the swine division and finished 10th overall.

The team placed eighth at the Flint Hills Classic in Hutchinson, Kan. Davey won the sheep and goat division and finished seventh overall.

Continuing on to the contest at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, the team placed fourth. Stephanie Connelly was first in sheep and goat, and Tiffaney Connelly was third in sheep and goat and sixth overall. Both are from Bridgeport, Neb.

Both junior and senior teams competed against Colorado State University at a contest hosted by CSU. UW had the top four teams and all 10 of the top individuals.

The team finished ninth out of 25 universities at the American Royal in Kansas City, Mo. Alexi Goodnow, Craig, Colo., led the team in sixth place and Despain was seventh out of 111 contestants. Davey was top 10 in reasons, swine, and sheep divisions.

The final contest was the North American in Louisville, Ky., with 130 contestants from 30 universities. UW tied for third in reasons, second in sheep and goats, sixth in cattle and finished seventh overall, marking the third consecutive year with a top-10 finish at this contest.

Tiffaney Connelly led the team finishing sixth overall and first in sheep and goats.

UW was one of two universities, along with Oklahoma State, to have a team member in the top 10 at every contest throughout the year.

“I am extremely proud of what this team accomplished,” said Boardman. “While they have been the most successful team over the past 30 years of which we have contest records, more importantly, the team is comprised of 10 outstanding individuals who are going to go on and do big things in life and continue making the University of Wyoming proud.”