VIDEO: Growing Christmas Trees in the Midwest! Friday Five (12/6/19)

Nebraska might be known for its corn and beef production, but Christmas trees are a popular commodity in the state.

There are over 50 Christmas tree farms in Nebraska, 20 of which are members of the Nebraska Christmas Tree Growers Association.

Nebraska’s largest Christmas tree farm is Santa’s Woods located near Blair, Nebraska. It grows 30,000 trees on 40 acres.

Join Bryce and Alex on the latest edition of Friday Five to learn more about Christmas Tree production.

VIDEO: Friday Five at a Christmas Tree Farm near Omaha

