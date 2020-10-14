class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491214 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

VIDEO: Harvest progress update with Nebraska farmers

BY RRN Staff | October 14, 2020
Dry conditions across Nebraska are providing an opportunity for producers to get ahead on harvesting.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as of Sunday, 34% of Nebraska corn was harvested. That figure is ahead of the average for this time of year, which is 22%.

Soybean harvest is racing well ahead of the average pace. Nebraska farmers would typically have about 40% of the crop harvested for this time of year, right now that figured is at 82%.

The Rural Radio Network visited with two eastern Nebraska producers to hear about harvest conditions on the ground.

 

