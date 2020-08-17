(Video) Iowa ‘hurting’ after storm, seeks nearly $4B in disaster aid

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking the federal government for nearly $4 billion to help recover from the unusual wind storm that struck the state last Monday killing at least three people in the state, leaving thousands without power and extensively damaging crops.

Reynolds says she’s filing an expedited presidential major disaster declaration for $3.99 billion.

In a statement released Sunday Reynolds says early damages assessments indicate more than 8,200 homes were destroyed or have major damage and 13 million acres of crops have been lost, about a third of the state’s cropland.

Costs include $3.78 billion in agriculture losses, $100 million for private utilities, $82 million for homes and $45 million for public assistance.

Rural Radio Network’s Bryce Doeschot visits with Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network Farm Broadcaster Dustin Hoffmann about the cleanup efforts