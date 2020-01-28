VIDEO: Iowa Power Farming Show underway in Des Moines

The 2020 Iowa Power Farming Show is the third-largest farm show in the United States! Check back to this page as the Rural Radio Network brings video spotlight reports from the show!

Duo Lift Manufacturing has premiered their BRAND NEW 6️⃣ wheel steer combine header trailer.

This Nebraska made product is the only one of its kind on the market.

2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ taught us that water management is very important.

Crary Agriculture Products has the tool for you.

Check out this video for all the details about the Revolution Ditcher.

Have you heard about Silo The Film?

If you’re at the Iowa Power Farming Show stop by to see Sukup Manufacturing Co. to learn more about how you can see the film at the show!

Bobcat compact track loaders have built a reputation as the industry’s most powerful, comfortable, and versatile compact track loaders.

See their brand new R-Series T-76 at the Iowa Power Farming Show!

High tech solutions in agriculture are all in one place with HTS Ag.

Bonus: Find out how you could win a Drone at the Iowa Power Farming Show ❗️