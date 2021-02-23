VIDEO: Nebraska Ag Expo Underway in Lincoln | Spotlights from Tuesday

The Nebraska Ag Expo is officially underway at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln, Nebraska!

The second-largest indoor farm show in the U.S. boasts over 2,000 booths over 9.2 acres.

Check out these video spotlights from the show!

Have you seen the IDEAL combine or the new Fendt tractors? They are on display at the 2021 Nebraska Ag Expo! Come on out and see what they have at their booth!

This winter taught us that we need to be prepared for all types of weather. From warming claves to keeping your shop heated check out Ag & Industrial Equipment for all of your winter weather needs. See Jim at the Nebraska Ag Expo!

An irrigation wheel that that will never go flat? Sign me up! ????‍♂️ Plus, the Lindsay Irrigation NFTrax 2.0 improves traction, decreases wheel rutting, and adapts to terrain and field conditions! Learn more about what else is new in this video spotlight from the Nebraska Ag Expo!

Revolution ditcher, tile plow, reels oh my! Crary Industries carries it all. Jason Harland, a territory manager for Crary, shares all about their product offerings and how you can find them for yourself! See them at the 2021 Nebraska Ag Expo!

Have you seen the prices of fertilizer lately? Are there industry shortages? Brent Watkins of RedStar Fertilizer answers both of those questions in this video spotlight from the Nebraska Ag Expo! At RedStar Fertilizer, they create products to provide local farmers with the right products for their fields and growing conditions.