Video Spotlights: Area farm shows underway

BY RRN Staff | November 18, 2020
Two area farm shows kicked off earlier this morning. The Gateway Farm Expo in Kearney and the McCook Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo in McCook opened on Wednesday and continue through Thursday.

The Rural Radio Network staff is on the ground at the shows, bringing you news and information on-air and online.

At the Gateway Farm Expo, we caught up with Jason Stark, a DSM for Hoegemyer Hybrids in central Nebraska.

Learn more about the brand, his business and their 2021 seed in this video spotlight!

Check back to this page for more video spotlights from the shows!
