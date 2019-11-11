(VIDEO) Veterans double as Nation’s protectors, ag producers

Thousands of U.S. military veterans serve the country in several ways, including protecting and producing.

Veterans play a major role in agricultural production. The 2017 Census of Agriculture was the first version to collect data about military veterans who hold careers in agriculture production. According to the data, more than 10 percent of U.S. agricultural producers double as military veterans.

By the Numbers:

– 351,647 men and 18,972 women double as agricultural producers and U.S. veterans

– 7,998 serve as hired managers

– 264,240 live on the farms they operate

– 192,993 list farming as their primary occupation

– 294,974 have spent more than 10 years on their farm

– 355,393 farms

– 129,144,965 farm acres

Various programs are in place to assist U.S. military veterans in becoming agriculture producers.

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Home Loan benefit may be used to purchase a farm. In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has programs available to assist veterans in pursuing careers in agriculture.

Data derived from 2017 Census of Agriculture:

Producers with Military Service – Selected Producer Characteristics: 2017

Producers with Military Service – Selected Farm Characteristics: 2017