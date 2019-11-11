class="post-template-default single single-post postid-420002 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

(VIDEO) Veterans double as Nation’s protectors, ag producers

BY RRN Staff | November 11, 2019
Home News Crops
(VIDEO) Veterans double as Nation’s protectors, ag producers
Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Thousands of U.S. military veterans serve the country in several ways, including protecting and producing. 

Veterans play a major role in agricultural production. The 2017 Census of Agriculture was the first version to collect data about military veterans who hold careers in agriculture production. According to the data, more than 10 percent of U.S. agricultural producers double as military veterans.

By the Numbers: 

351,647 men and 18,972 women double as agricultural producers and U.S. veterans 

7,998 serve as hired managers

264,240 live on the farms they operate

192,993 list farming as their primary occupation

294,974 have spent more than 10 years on their farm

355,393 farms

129,144,965 farm acres

Various programs are in place to assist U.S. military veterans in becoming agriculture producers. 

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Home Loan benefit may be used to purchase a farm. In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has programs available to assist veterans in pursuing careers in agriculture.

 

 

Data derived from 2017 Census of Agriculture:

Producers with Military Service – Selected Producer Characteristics: 2017

Producers with Military Service – Selected Farm Characteristics: 2017

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments