VIDEO: Weekly Trading Bits and Bytes | Featuring Aaron Bertels of Crossroads Marketing and Logistics

BY RRN Staff | April 10, 2020
Ethanol is once again the hot topic in the weekly Trading Bits and Bytes video feature.

This week, Aaron Bertles discusses the challenges in the oil industry, spillover pressure for ethanol and the consequences for the cattle industry.

Watch:

